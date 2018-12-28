1 man killed, 1 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — One man has been killed and another man injured in a double shooting in Hartford.

Officers responding to the city's gunfire detection system and several 911 calls at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday found 35-year-old Ross Stone, of West Hartford, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head at Garden and Pliny streets. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death was the city's 21st homicide of the year.

The other victim, 25-year-old Elijah Adorno, of Hartford, suffered several gunshots wounds. He was found about a block away and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the victims may have been targeted.

There was no word on arrests.