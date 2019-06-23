https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/1-man-dead-1-wounded-in-Phoenix-shooting-14031840.php
1 man dead, 1 wounded in Phoenix shooting; Suspect is sought
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say one man is dead and another injured after a shooting during an argument and they are searching for a suspect.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the two victims were transported to the hospital where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead while a 35-year-old man was wounded but expected to survive.
The names of the two men haven't been released yet.
Police say they have a description of the shooter and car in which he fled the scene.
