1 killed, 3 shot and wounded at Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman was killed and three others, including a 4-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex in South Sacramento.

Witnesses said they saw five men flee after Friday night's shooting and Sacramento County Sheriff's investigators believe the victims were targets of the attack.

Sgt. Tess Deterding said a 27-year-old woman died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The injured included a 30-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man and the young boy were listed in stable condition.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the attack.