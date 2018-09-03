1 killed, 1 injured in Oneida County ATV crash

STELLA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured in an ATV accident in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the ATV operator, 50-year-old Piotr Tomaszewski, died Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash injured a passenger, 56-year-old Maciej Turek.

The sheriff's office says the two men are from Illinois. No further information was released.