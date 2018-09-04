1 killed, 1 hurt in shootings in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and another person was injured in a pair of unrelated shootings in Lawrence on the holiday.

Police say a man in his 20s was killed in a drive-by shooting at about 5 p.m. Monday. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Boston. He is expected to recover.

Police Chief Roy Vasque tells The Eagle-Tribune the shootings are "definitely not" related.

One arrest was made in the morning shooting.

Vasque says the victim in the afternoon shooting appears to have been targeted.

In a third incident, shots were fired at about 7 p.m., but no one was hit.

