1 dead after Compton SUV chase marked by shootouts

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man found shot to death following a wild chase during which gunmen in a Cadillac fired at a Los Angeles County sheriff's helicopter and wounded a deputy.

Authorities say they don't know whether 65-year-old Ricky Starks of Compton was shot by a suspect or was caught in the crossfire Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Department says someone with a high-powered assault rifle opened fire on deputies who tried to stop an Escalade for reckless driving in Compton.

Deputies fired back and there was a second shootout before someone in the car fired on a sheriff's helicopter, possibly hitting a rotor, before the SUV's occupants stopped and ran off.

One was later captured.

A deputy was grazed and a patrol car riddled with bullets during the chase.