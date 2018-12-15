1 dead, 3 injured in east Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Colorado Springs that left one man dead and at least three others injured.

The shooting was reported shortly about 11 p.m. Friday When police arrived, officers say they found four victims in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of them were taken to local hospitals. Two men and one juvenile were in serious condition. One man died of his injuries.

Police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.