1 dead, 1 injured during condo double shooting

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Massachusetts shooting that killed one person and sent a second to the hospital.

Police and fire officials responded to reports of shots fired at the Madrid Square Condos in Brockton shortly after midnight.

The Brockton Enterprise reports no arrests have been made, and the victims' identities have not been released.

The second person is at Good Samaritan Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Brockton police continue to investigate the shooting.

Brockton is approximately 25 miles southeast of Boston.

