1 dead, 1 hurt in Sweet Home shooting; man arrested

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday southeast of Albany in Sweet Home.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the Sweet Home Police Department received a report at about 2:30 a.m. Friday that two people had been shot at a residence.

Police say 43-year-old Corey Burdick of Sweet Home was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say 65-year-old Ervin Larry Smith of Sweet Home was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a tip led them to 25-year-old Page Butterfield, who was arrested Sunday in the Sisters area.

Butterfield has been lodged in the Linn County Jail on multiple charges including murder.

It wasn't immediately known if Butterfield had an attorney.

