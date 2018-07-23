1 child protection caseworker to stay in Livingston

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state health department has agreed to leave one child protection caseworker in Livingston after initially proposing to close the office entirely to bolster staff in the Billings office.

The Division of Child and Family Services says it will still add five positions at the Billings office, where officials say they face crisis-level caseloads. Another Livingston position will be re-assigned to Bozeman. The caseworker who remains in Livingston will be supervised by the Bozeman office.

The state accepted office space offered by the city of Livingston to keep a caseworker there. Current employees in the Livingston office have until Aug. 3 to determine if they want to apply for the Livingston position or any others open statewide.

Livingston's office will be down to one employee by Aug. 31.