No abnormalities found in cougar that killed 1, injured 1









































































Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close Image 1 of 19 Officials say an examination of the cougar believed to have killed one mountain biker and injured another near North Bend found no abnormalities that might have contributed to the animal's unusual behavior. Officials say an examination of the cougar believed to have killed one mountain biker and injured another near North Bend found no abnormalities that might have contributed to the animal's unusual behavior. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket Via Getty Images Image 2 of 19 Turns out Western Washington’s critters are only cute on the outside. Take a look at some of the region’s most notorious walking, flying and sliding disease vectors. Information from Public Health – Seattle & King County. less Turns out Western Washington’s critters are only cute on the outside. Take a look at some of the region’s most notorious walking, flying and sliding disease vectors. Information from Public Health – ... more Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 3 of 19 Bats: You know how bats get a bad rap? Well, it turns out they’re also the state’s most common source of rabies. So next time one lands in your hair, consider letting it stay. Bats: You know how bats get a bad rap? Well, it turns out they’re also the state’s most common source of rabies. So next time one lands in your hair, consider letting it stay. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis, For The Chronicle Image 4 of 19 Backyard chickens and ducks: Moving isn’t great for chicks and ducklings, or their keepers. Stressed poultry drops salmonella, a bacteria carried in animal feces that causes food poisoning. More stress means more bacteria, which means a higher risk of salmonella on those farm-fresh eggs. less Backyard chickens and ducks: Moving isn’t great for chicks and ducklings, or their keepers. Stressed poultry drops salmonella, a bacteria carried in animal feces that causes food poisoning. More stress ... more Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images Image 5 of 19 Cats: Cat scratch fever isn’t just Ted Nugent’s one positive contribution to culture. It’s a real disease, one most often spread by young cats … who scratch flea droppings into their owners. Cats: Cat scratch fever isn’t just Ted Nugent’s one positive contribution to culture. It’s a real disease, one most often spread by young cats … who scratch flea droppings into their owners. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 6 of 19 Dogs: You know how cats and dogs can get tapeworm, those feet-long parasites that grow in the intestine? People can too. From dogs. Dogs: You know how cats and dogs can get tapeworm, those feet-long parasites that grow in the intestine? People can too. From dogs. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 7 of 19 Ferrets: These little weasels can carry a host of diseases, including giardia. They also tend to bite -- particularly children who startle them. Ferrets: These little weasels can carry a host of diseases, including giardia. They also tend to bite -- particularly children who startle them. Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 8 of 19 Fish: Mycobacterium marinum loves aquarium water. That’s the bacteria that used to blow through swimming pools; chlorination solved that problem. Now it causes skin lesions in aquarium cleaners who don’t keep it clean. less Fish: Mycobacterium marinum loves aquarium water. That’s the bacteria that used to blow through swimming pools; chlorination solved that problem. Now it causes skin lesions in aquarium cleaners who don’t ... more Photo: ChinaFotoPress, Getty Images Image 9 of 19 Fleas: Plague. They can spread plague. But they usually don’t, at least to people. The last case of plague in Washington was in 1984. And it can be treated with antibiotics. Fleas: Plague. They can spread plague. But they usually don’t, at least to people. The last case of plague in Washington was in 1984. And it can be treated with antibiotics. Photo: Pattie Steib Image 10 of 19 Goats: Beware, tin can collectors -- goat ownership is legal in Seattle. They can spread plenty of farm-y diseases, including something called orf. It causes large blisters in an animal’s mouth and can be passed to people. Though it hasn't occurred in the United States since 1929. less Goats: Beware, tin can collectors -- goat ownership is legal in Seattle. They can spread plenty of farm-y diseases, including something called orf. It causes large blisters in an animal’s mouth and can be ... more Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 11 of 19 Horses: True fact – horses can carry rabies, but they usually don’t. They do spread cryptosporidium through their feces, so watch for horse trails next to water sources and swimming holes. Horses: True fact – horses can carry rabies, but they usually don’t. They do spread cryptosporidium through their feces, so watch for horse trails next to water sources and swimming holes. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 12 of 19 Monkeys: Don’t handle monkeys. Or apes. It’s illegal to own them in Washington, and a bad idea generally. Monkeys: Don’t handle monkeys. Or apes. It’s illegal to own them in Washington, and a bad idea generally. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 13 of 19 Mosquitos: The two diseases mosquitos are making news on – West Nile and Zika – aren’t much of a problem in Western Washington. Thanks, rain. Mosquitos: The two diseases mosquitos are making news on – West Nile and Zika – aren’t much of a problem in Western Washington. Thanks, rain. Photo: James Gathany/AP Image 14 of 19 Parrots: Parrots can carry a bacteria, chlamydophila psittaci, that causes pneumonia in people. Some also live a really, really long time, so bird owners had best decide who inherits their killer if they succumb to parrot fever. less Parrots: Parrots can carry a bacteria, chlamydophila psittaci, that causes pneumonia in people. Some also live a really, really long time, so bird owners had best decide who inherits their killer if they ... more Photo: AP Image 15 of 19 Pigs: Mini pigs are legal in Seattle, so long as they weigh less than 150 pounds. Pigs share plenty of diseases, including yersiniosis, a bacterial infection that causes painful diarrhea lasting one to three weeks. Fecal contact is a common mode of transmission, though undercooked pork will do it too. less Pigs: Mini pigs are legal in Seattle, so long as they weigh less than 150 pounds. Pigs share plenty of diseases, including yersiniosis, a bacterial infection that causes painful diarrhea lasting one to three ... more Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 16 of 19 Raccoons: Raccoon roundworm eggs are usually passed through contact with raccoon feces, or soil where a raccoon has relieved itself. When they hatch, the larvae spread throughout the body; the larger the exposure, the worse the infection. less Raccoons: Raccoon roundworm eggs are usually passed through contact with raccoon feces, or soil where a raccoon has relieved itself. When they hatch, the larvae spread throughout the body; the larger the ... more Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo Image 17 of 19 Rats: The world’s most famous disease vector can carry plenty of nastiness, including, of all things, monkeypox. An outbreak of the disease in 2003 was tied to a pet prairie dog. The virus kills between 1 percent and 10 percent of people infected, though treatment in the United States likely raises the survival rate. less Rats: The world’s most famous disease vector can carry plenty of nastiness, including, of all things, monkeypox. An outbreak of the disease in 2003 was tied to a pet prairie dog. The virus kills between 1 ... more Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images Image 18 of 19 Ticks: Tick-borne diseases are actually relatively rare in Washington, but the severity of the diseases – Lyme disease and tick-borne relapsing fever – and the parasitic nature of ticks themselves raises their profile. less Ticks: Tick-borne diseases are actually relatively rare in Washington, but the severity of the diseases – Lyme disease and tick-borne relapsing fever – and the parasitic nature of ticks themselves raises ... more Photo: AP Image 19 of 19 Wild birds: Avian flu is a constant, though it hasn’t caused a pandemic for generations. Avian leavings, on the other hand, are a menace. From owl pellets to pigeon poop, they spread salmonella and other germs. less Wild birds: Avian flu is a constant, though it hasn’t caused a pandemic for generations. Avian leavings, on the other hand, are a menace. From owl pellets to pigeon poop, they spread salmonella and other ... more Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM No abnormalities found in cougar that killed 1, injured 1 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say an examination of the cougar believed to have killed one mountain biker and injured another near North Bend found no abnormalities that might have contributed to the animal's unusual behavior.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildfire on Monday released the report done by Washington State University on the cougar's carcass.

Now Playing:

Fish and Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield said the exam produced no significant findings to indicate why the cougar attacked S.J. Brooks and Isaac Sederbaum May 19. Brooks died and Sederbaum was injured.

She says wildlife managers are confident that the approximately 3-year-old cougar was involved but are waiting for DNA analysis to confirm that conclusion.

Mansfield says the animal was lean but within a normal range. She also said no indication was found of rabies or other diseases that would pose a risk to humans.