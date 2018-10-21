3 missing, 15 rescued off California coast after boat fire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Coast Guard officials say three people are missing and 15 people were rescued Saturday night after their fishing boat caught fire south of San Diego.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that crew of the 42-foot fishing boat Time Machine contacted the Coast Guard around 9:35 p.m. to report a fishing boat on fire and several people in the water 28 miles south of Point Loma.

Time Machine crew members pulled 15 people from the water, including two who needed urgent medical care.

Officials said the remaining 13 people were transferred to a Mexican naval vessel and taken to Ensenada.

The search is ongoing for the missing people.

