News Briefs: Turkey Trot set for Nov. 25; DMV promotes teen safe-driver video contest

Turkey Trot

set for Nov. 25

NEW CANAAN — The 15th annual New Canaan Turkey Trot, previously scheduled for Nov. 19, will now take place Nov. 25.

Area high school students, volunteers and supporters from across the region are expected to turn out for the race.

The course starts and finishes at the Waveny Park “castle,” 677 South Ave. Post-race refreshments will be available, as well as awards to top three male and female runners and age group winners, and raffle prizes.

Race day registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with an 11 a.m. race start. Pre-race check-in at New Balance New Canaan begins Nov. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Open Door shelter.

DMV promotes teen safe-driver video contest

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is promoting the annual DMV-Travelers Teen Safe Driving Video Contest for Connecticut high school students.

This year’s theme, “Wait — What Can We Do?” focuses on teen drivers collaborating to follow the state’s Graduated Driver Licensing laws for 16-and 17-year-olds.

Fatal crashes involving 16-and 17-year-old drivers were more than 150 percent higher when the state had more lenient teen driving laws, according to a DMV news release.

Travelers will award up to $26,000 in cash prizes to the winning students and their high schools. The contest is open to all public, private and home-schooled high school students in Connecticut, and the deadline for submissions is Dec. 17. Video contest rules and additional information can be found at ct.gov/teendriving/contest.

Annual photography exhibit at Carriage Barn Arts Center

NEW CANAAN — The Carriage Barn Arts Center invites regional photographers to participate in the organization’s 39th Annual Juried Show, taking place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 15 in New Canaan.

Regional photographers — amateur, professional, and student — may submit and all original photographic media, including film and digital images will be accepted. Fine art photography of any subject is welcome; there is no required theme for entries. Up to six photographs may be submitted and images should not have hung in previous Carriage Barn exhibits. Criteria the jurors will consider include impact, creativity, style, composition, color balance, presentation, focal point, lighting, subject matter, narrative, and degree of difficulty.

The exhibit opens to the public on Jan. 12, with a reception with the exhibit jurors from 4 to 6 p.m. Carlson and van Dijk will discuss their process of selecting images for the exhibit, as well as highlight upcoming exhibits at ICP. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will be a Collector’s Preview Party and Champagne Tasting on Jan. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Carriage Barn Arts Center patrons and collectors. Tickets to the collector’s preview party will be available via www.carriagebarn.org or calling 203-594-3638.