Ypsilanti Lincoln's Bates named AP Division 1 Player of Year

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ypsilanti Lincoln freshman Emoni Bates has been named The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball Player of Year for Michigan.

The 6-foot-9 Bates was chosen in a vote of sportswriters from across Michigan. He scored 32 points in his high school debut and finished the season averaging 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for a state-champion Lincoln squad.

Lincoln's Jesse Davis was named Coach of the Year.