Young brothers watch 'Home Alone' — while they're home alone

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police in an Indiana city say they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching "Home Alone" while their mother was away at work.

Muncie police say the boys' mom said she couldn't find a sitter so she told the older son to stay home from school with the younger sibling Tuesday. The Star Press reports that she was arrested on a charge of neglect of a dependent.

In the 1990 film "Home Alone," a boy is accidentally left behind while his family goes on a Christmas vacation.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com