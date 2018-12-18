Yellowstone again sees more than 4 million visits

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Figures show that November was not an abnormally busy month for Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports park statisticians estimate the park had about 13,849 visits during the month, about a 3,000-visit increase over November 2017.

It brings the total for 2018 to almost 4.1 million, already the fourth-busiest year on record. It's also the fourth consecutive year with more than 4 million visits.

Visitation typically drops off in November. Most of the park's entrances closed Nov. 5. The rest of the cold-weather months are usually slightly busier, with over-snow travel bringing more people into the park.

Over-snow travel officially began Saturday.

