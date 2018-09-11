Yakama Nation sues mining company over expansion project

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Yakama Nation has filed a lawsuit over a mining company's plan to expand operations on a ridge in southern Washington state where the tribe says a cultural burial site is located.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the tribe filed the lawsuit earlier this year against Yakima County and Granite Northwest over the project planned for the ridge dividing Yakima and Selah.

The tribe is seeking for the company and county to acknowledge the burial site and include it in an environmental study before allowing the project to proceed.

The company has proposed expanding its mining area to more than 160 acres (65 hectares) along the northeast side of the ridge.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com