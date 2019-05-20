Xcel Energy plans to end coal use in Upper Midwest by 2030

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy plans to retire its two remaining coal plants in the Upper Midwest by 2030, a decade earlier than scheduled.

The Minneapolis-based utility also announced plans Monday to expand wind and solar, use cleaner natural gas and operate its carbon-free nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, until at least 2040.

Xcel reached agreement with environmental and labor groups on key parts of the company's coal, solar and natural gas plans.

The utility plans to retire the Allen S. King coal power plant in Bayport, Minnesota, by 2028 and the Sherco 3 coal-fired generator in Becker, Minnesota, by 2030.

Xcel also plans to complete the company's largest-ever wind expansion in 2022, adding 1,850 megawatts of wind.

The company will submit the plan to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in July.