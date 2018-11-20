Wyoming state lawmakers choose leaders for next 2 years

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Two lawmakers from the same part of Wyoming will lead the state Legislature.

Republican state senators have chosen Sen. Drew Perkins to be Senate president. In the Wyoming House, Republican lawmakers have given Rep. Steve Harshman a second term as House speaker.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Perkins and Harshman live in one another's districts in Casper.

Other Republican Senate leaders chosen for the next two years include Majority Leader Michael Von Flatern, who's from Gillette, and Senate Vice President Ogden Driskill, of Devils Tower.

In the House, Republican Eric Barlow, of Gillette, will be majority leader and Republican Albert Sommers, of Pinedale, will be speaker pro tempore.

Democrat Chris Rothfuss will remain Senate minority leader and Democratic Rep. Cathy Connolly will remain House minority floor leader. Both are from Laramie.

