Wyoming secretary of state finalist for judge job

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's secretary of state is among three finalists to become a state circuit judge.

Thursday's announcement of finalists chosen by the state Judicial Nominating Commission raises the possibility Ed Buchanan might serve only six months of his four-year term.

Buchanan is a former Republican state lawmaker who's been secretary of state a little over a year. Gov. Matt Mead appointed him in March 2018 after Ed Murray resigned. Buchanan easily won election in November.

Buchanan didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Eighth Circuit Judge Randal Arp plans to retire in early July. The Eighth Circuit covers Goshen, Niobrara and Platte counties.

Gov. Mark Gordon will fill the vacancy by choosing between Buchanan, Cheyenne attorney Patricia Bennett and Torrington attorney Nathaniel Hibben.