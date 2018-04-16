Wyoming county tests new, modern jury system

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming county is testing a system that allows courts to issue jury reminders and notifications via text message and email.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the first round of Laramie County jurors earlier this month used the eJuror system — a program that aims to make it easier for both the public and clerk's offices to more easily process information related to jury service.

The system is only currently available in the Laramie County Circuit Court and District Court, as well as the Platte County Circuit and District courts.

An email from Cierra Hipszky, the business manager of the Wyoming judicial branch, says Statewide implementation is set to begin in 2019 and span about two years. It will cost $620,000 for initial installation and will likely cost an additional $36,000 per biennium for maintenance.

