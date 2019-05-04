Wyoming US Sen. Mike Enzi won't seek re-election in 2020

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi announced Saturday that he will not run for a fifth term in 2020.

The 75-year-old made the announcement in his hometown of Gillette.

Enzi, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, replacing former Republican Sen. Al Simpson.

With Enzi's retirement, Wyoming will have its first open Senate seat in more than a decade.