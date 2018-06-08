Wyoming Supreme Court chief justice to retire this fall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court plans to retire this fall.

The vacancy to be created by Justice E. James Burke's retirement Oct. 8 will give Gov. Matt Mead the opportunity to have appointed all five state supreme court justices.

Burke holds a law degree from the University of Wyoming and worked in private practice before becoming a state district court judge in 2001.

He was appointed to the state high court in 2005 by Gov. Dave Freudenthal. He became chief justice in 2014.

Mead will choose the next justice from among three finalists selected by the state Judicial Nominating Commission. Mead previously appointed justices Michael Davis, Kate Fox, Keith Kautz and Lynne Boomgaarden.