Write-ins succeed at getting their names on November ballot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Three Democratic candidates seeking seats in the Vermont state Senate have gotten the write-in votes needed for a place on the ballot this November.

The Vermont Secretary of State's Office confirmed Friday that farmer Greg Cox, former state Sen. Cheryl Hooker and Scott Garren all received enough write-ins for Rutland County's three seats in the state Senate. The Rutland Herald reports the candidates will face three Republicans: Sen. Brian Collamore, former state Rep. James McNeil and former Rutland City Alderman Ed Larson.

Cox said Thursday that he is seeking to run as a Vermont Progressive as well and hopes to earn that party's nomination at a yet-unscheduled caucus.

