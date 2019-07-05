Workers begin refurbishing columns at Alaska State Capitol

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Workers have started refurbishing marble columns outside the Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau.

The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that the columns will be sanded, restored and weather-treated.

A state official says the project is expected to be finished by October.

The official says the cost of the project is $676,075, including $270,000 from the Juneau Community Foundation.

The award was approved by the state's Legislative Council in February.

A marble refinishing specialist for Juneau-based Dawson Construction says water and acid rain have degraded the columns.

The fronts of the columns facing the incoming weather appear far coarser than the sections facing the building.

Scaffolding and fencing will stand outside the building throughout the work period.

