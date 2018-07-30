https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Work-on-long-awaited-transit-center-project-set-13116128.php
Work on long-awaited transit center project set to begin
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Montpelier, Vermont, officials say they will begin work this week on a long-awaited transit center.
After nearly two decades of planning, work on the $12.5 million Taylor Street project — funded by federal, state and local money — will take a year to complete. The Times Argus reports the announcement of the start of work came from City Manager Bill Fraser at a City Council meeting.
The project includes the construction of 30 affordable housing units, in addition to constructing offices, the transit center and a recreation path project.
Fraser says all land transfer deeds needed as part of the recreation path development were signed.
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/
