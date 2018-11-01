Word on the Street: What is your favorite thing about Thanksgiving?
Published
-
“I love Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday because of family.” — Cheryl Jones, Fairfield
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha
“I love Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday because of family.” — Cheryl Jones, Fairfield
-
“Getting family together.” — Kristi Ready, New Canaan
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
“Getting family together.” — Kristi Ready, New Canaan
-
“Food, family and football.” — Tom Stadler, New Canaan
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
“Food, family and football.” — Tom Stadler, New Canaan
-
“Turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce — the meal.” — John Amarilios, New Canaan
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
“Turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce — the meal.” — John Amarilios, New Canaan
-
“Getting together with my family.” — Stacey Miltenberg, South Salem
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
“Getting together with my family.” — Stacey Miltenberg, South Salem
“I love Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday because of family.” — Cheryl Jones, Fairfield
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha
“I love Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday because of family.” — Cheryl Jones, Fairfield
NEW CANAAN — With Thanksgiving around the corner, we asked people around town what their favorite thing about the holiday was.
More Information
We spoke with some people around town about their thoughts on the following question...