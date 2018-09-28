Word on the Street: Hey New Canaan, what’s your favorite Fall activity?
"I like sitting in the backyard with a firepiece and with a bunch of friends."
Mike McCargo
Bridgeport
"Buying toys."
Nathan Shapiro
Ridgefield
"I like boating up the Connecticut River and seeing all the leaves change color."
Artie Kean
New Canaan
"I like doing my usual thing, rowing. I have four regattas coming up."
Annamari Mikkola
New Canaan
"I do like apple picking."
Liz Wahlquist
Norwalk
Temperatures are dipping and pumpkin spice lattes are back — we asked people around town what their favorite fall activities are.
Temperatures are dipping and pumpkin spice lattes are back. We asked people around town what their favorite fall activities are.