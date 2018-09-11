Woman sues utility, town after child hurt by falling branch

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman whose 2-year-old child was injured when a tree branch fell on her SUV has filed a lawsuit alleging utility Eversource and the town of Southampton knew of dangerous tree limbs yet didn't cut them down.

The lawsuit filed by Erica Menard, of Southampton, seeks medical and legal costs and other unspecified damages.

The branch fell on Menard's SUV in March and struck the back of her child's head. The child was treated at the hospital for cuts, abrasions and bruises.

Menard's attorney tells The Republican newspaper the family had complained to town officials about dangerous limbs, but was told there wasn't enough money to remove them.

Southampton's town administrator did not respond to a request for comment. An Eversource spokeswoman said the company cannot comment on pending litigation.

___

