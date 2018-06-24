Woman rescued after breaking ankle on New Hampshire mountain

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker who injured her ankle has been rescued from Sandwich Mountain in Waterville Valley.

Officials say 35-year-old Carmen Maianu, of Needham, Massachusetts, was hiking with a party of friends Saturday when she injured her ankle shortly after reaching the summit of Sandwich Mountain.

The hikers attempted to walk off the mountain themselves, but because of their slow progress they called 911 for help.

The rescue party reached the injured hiker just after 4 p.m. The group reached the trailhead at about 7:30 p.m.

The hikers were prepared with adequate clothing and equipment for the dropping temperatures and steady rain.