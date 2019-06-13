Woman pinned under truck at bus stop

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A woman is in the hospital after a truck slammed into her at a bus stop and pinned her underneath.

The truck driver was at a red light at NE 8th Ave and 120th St NE when police said he pulled into oncoming traffic and got hit by another car.

KOMO-TV reports that investigators said the car had the green light and the truck was at fault.

The crash pushed the truck and boat trailer onto the sidewalk, and on top of a woman waiting at a bus stop.

Police said the driver didn't appear impaired, but they'll also check if he was on his phone and potentially distracted.

The woman is being treated at the hospital for a badly broken leg and likely other injuries.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/