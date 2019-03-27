Woman killed in Long Island fire

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — A 71-year-old woman has died in an apartment complex fire on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the fire at the Fairfield Courtyard in Coram broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers who first arrived on the scene found one of the buildings completely engulfed in flames. They quickly evacuated residents and pets from the scene before firefighters responded and put out the fire.

Police say the victim, Susan Harelick, was found dead in her apartment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but police say appears to be non-criminal.