Woman killed after SUV slid into path of tractor-trailer
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been killed after a sport utility vehicle slid into the path of a tractor-trailer on any icy eastern Missouri road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County. The patrol says the Jeep Cherokee's driver was seriously injured, and the passenger, 30-year-old Audrey Lawson, of Farmington, was killed.
