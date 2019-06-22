Woman estimates "troll storm" losses at over $1.3M

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman estimates she will have lost at least $1.3 million as the result of a neo-Nazi website publisher telling his followers to unleash an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against her in 2016.

Tanya Gersh of Whitefish asked a judge Friday for a default judgment in her civil lawsuit against The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin.

She says Anglin caused her pain and suffering beyond the $1.3 million in economic losses. She also is seeking punitive damages for what she calls Anglin's malicious campaign of harassment and terror.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch has scheduled a July 11 hearing in Missoula. Anglin did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.

Gersh and her family received threats after Anglin accused her of trying to force the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer to sell her property.