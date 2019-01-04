Woman dies, man critically injured following house fire

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and another has been critically injured in a house fire in Torrington.

Fire Chief Peter Towey says a 68-year-old woman rescued Thursday night from the burning home died. A 65-year-old man who made his way out is in critical condition. Both had been airlifted to the Bridgeport Hospital burns unit.

Towey says fire crews had received a report of two people possibly trapped inside a burning home around 9:15 p.m. They arrived to find a raging fire on the first floor and a man outside with burns.

Firefighters later found the woman inside the home. Their names weren't released.

The fire was so intense that a third team of firefighters was called, including some who were off-duty. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.