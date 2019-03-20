Woman dies after vehicle struck by train in central Indiana

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by a freight train in central Indiana.

The Johnson County sheriff's office says Shauna Synesael was pronounced dead at the scene of the late Tuesday collision in New Whiteland, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

The sheriff's office says she was the only person in the vehicle that was struck at a rail crossing where stop signs are posted for motorists. The train was hauling more than 80 freight cars.

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.