Woman dead, 2 firefighters hurt in northeastern Indiana fire

ST. JOE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is dead and two firefighters were hospitalized with injuries following a house fire in northeastern Indiana.

Crews responded Thursday evening to the fire in the small DeKalb County community of St. Joe, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The sheriff's office says a woman was found dead inside the home. At least one other person at the home was able to get out. One firefighter had what were described as minor injuries and the other had more severe injuries. They reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.