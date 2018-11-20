Woman cited for domestic incident

NEW CANAAN — A 26-year-old New Canaan woman was issued a citation after police were called about a domestic incident.

On Nov. 17 at 11:30 a.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to a residence on Summer Street regarding an altercation between two occupants. As a result of the investigation, Margarita Juarez was issued a misdemanor summons for disorderly conduct.

Juarez was released on a promise to appear, and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

