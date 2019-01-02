Woman, 71, jailed after 34-mile New Year's Eve Thruway chase

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — A 71-year-old an upstate New York woman is jailed on numerous charges after state police say she led troopers on a 34-mile chase on the Thruway on New Year's Eve.

Troopers say Laura Duffy's vehicle was being sought by police when it was spotted traveling south on Interstate 87 in the town of Newburgh around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Police say the Ulster County resident failed to pull over and kept driving at high speeds.

Troopers used a tire deflation device to flatten the passenger-side tires but Duffy continued driving, entered the Ramapo Service Area and hit two state police vehicles before re-entering the highway. Her vehicle stopped at Exit 15 in Ramapo.

Duffy wasn't injured. Three troopers were treated for minor injuries.

She remains jailed Wednesday in Rockland County. Court officials didn't know if she has a lawyer.