Wolf center names pup in honor of Blues' victory

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — An endangered wolf pup born at a preservation center near St. Louis has been named in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory.

Officials at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri, said the nearly 8-week-old American red wolf is rare and worthy of celebration, like the hockey win. The pup was named Gloria after the 1982 Laura Branigan hit that became the Blues' unofficial victory song.

Gloria is one of a littler of seven pups born April 23 at Center. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that center director of animal care and conservation Regina Mossotti says there are fewer than 30 American red wolves left in the wild and about 200 in breeding programs. Forty-five of those have been born at the Eureka facility.