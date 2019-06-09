'Wizard of Oz' comes to life in western Michigan park

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Families in western Michigan can follow the yellow brick road as a project brings "The Wizard of Oz" to a Holland park.

The Holland Sentinel reports that yellow bricks have been laid in Centennial Park as part of the Holland Oz Project. It'll direct visitors to a living mosaic book that's been constructed out of plants and flowers in a tribute to the L. Frank Baum novel and classic 1939 film.

The outdoor exhibit will also include life-sized bronze sculptures of characters that Kansas girl Dorothy met along her journey through the whimsical world of Oz. The sculptures will be installed in August.

The city has collaborated with the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Holland in Bloom and the Herrick District Library to bring the project to life.

