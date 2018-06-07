With much work to do, lawmakers mull coming back in

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Some lawmakers are calling for Maine's Legislature to return to work as they near looming deadlines for action on key issues.

Several leaders met Wednesday to talk about several bills in limbo. They range from a soon-to-expire reimbursement increase for direct care workers, to tackling the opioid crisis.

GOP Rep. Tom Winsor says lawmakers could return to consider a supplemental budget that includes widely supported bills.

Winsor says lawmakers should separately discuss a $3.8 million bill to start rolling-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

GOP Sen. Ronald Collins says lawmakers must act soon on bonds, including a $100 million transportation bond.

Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau said he hopes to start asking lawmakers next week whether they support returning.