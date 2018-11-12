With Sunshine Bridge under repair, ad calls for new span

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — While repairs continue on one bridge that spans the Mississippi River in south Louisiana, a state lawmaker is pushing for a new bridge in the region.

State Sen. Rick Ward, a Republican from Port Allen, near Baton Rouge, is featured in a new one-minute television ad calling for a new span.

The Advocate reports that the ad is paid for through Ward's campaign fund. It's getting praise from leaders of parishes that have been directly affected by the recent closure of the Sunshine Bridge. Leaders say that bridge's closure following an October barge accident has made existing traffic problems worse.

The Sunshine bridge, in St. James Parish, is part of the transportation system serving industrialized areas downriver from Baton Rouge. The estimated cost of a new bridge is $1 billion.