With J.K. Rowling's help, Jude Law builds a new Dumbledore

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jude Law says the younger version of Albus Dumbledore is being built from the "ground up" starting with the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.

The British actor says he spent an afternoon jotting down notes from author J.K. Rowling who talked to him about Dumbledore's life before becoming the world's most powerful wizard and a fan-favorite in the "Harry Potter" series. He will portray the beloved character in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," which arrives in theaters on Friday.

In the film, Law's character works with his former student Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to thwart the divisive wizard leader Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

Law says the film opens the door to many dramatic paths and explores a more troubled time in Dumbledore's life along with his once-close relationship with Grindelwald.