Wisconsin unemployment under 3 percent for sixth month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's unemployment rate has been under 3 percent for the past six months, an indicator of economic health that Gov. Scott Walker has been touting on the campaign trail.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in July. That is unchanged from June. The state added 9,100 private-sector jobs between June and July.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.

Walker has pointed to the state's low unemployment as he makes the case for a third term. Having few people looking for work has also created a worker shortage problem for some businesses.