Wisconsin corn crop numbers could lead to early harvest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin farmers may expect an early harvest as the state's agriculture statistics show the growing season for corn is ahead of schedule.

WLUK-TV reports that the Department of Agriculture numbers indicate the state's corn is five days ahead of last year's harvest and the five-year average. Warmer temperatures have given many crops in the state the chance to grow.

Jonathan Wiese of Wiese Brothers Farms says an April blizzard set back farmers for planting. But he says temperatures that reached the 90s jump-started his crop.

Brown County Agronomist Brent Petersen says his county has been doing well, despite the lack of moisture this year. He says harvesting early would give producers a chance to plant winter cover crops early as well.

