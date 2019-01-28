Wisconsin city sues over natural gas explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison suburb is suing in connection with a deadly natural gas explosion this past summer.

A VC Tech worker installing fiber-optic cable ruptured a natural gas line in downtown Sun Prairie in July. An ensuing explosion destroyed half a city block and killed firefighter Corey Barr .

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the city filed a lawsuit on Friday against VC Tech and Bear Communications, which contracted with VC Tech for the fiber optics work. The lawsuit alleges both businesses failed to locate the line, Bear didn't verify VC Tech was licensed and Indianapolis-based USIC Locating Services failed to properly mark the area's underground utilities.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and costs.

Barr's widow sued Bear, VC Tech, USIC and We Energies in December.