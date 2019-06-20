Wisconsin Assembly to vote on online tax bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to approve a bill that would require online vendors like Amazon to collect and remit sales taxes from third-party sellers in perpetuity.

Under the bill, revenue from the tax collections would be used to cover reductions in the second lowest income tax bracket. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, taxpayers would see an average reduction of about $31 for tax year 2019 and an average reduction of about $69 in tax year 2020 under the new rates.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the proposal to the state Senate.