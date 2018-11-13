Winterized boats catch fire at marina in Norwell

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Officials say several boats wrapped up for winter storage caught fire at a Massachusetts marina.

Norwell fire officials say three boats were significantly damaged and one boat had minor damage from the fire at Kings Landing Marina. New England Cable News reports officials say the fire began on one boat and quickly spread.

The fire was knocked down by responding firefighters Monday afternoon, and the local harbormaster says officials have conducted an overhaul.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities say they believe the storage wrapping played a role.

Fire officials say there were no injuries.

The town of Norwell is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Boston.