Winners announced in Illinois APME newspaper contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — All winners have been announced in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2018 newspaper contest.

The awards were presented at the Illinois Press Association/Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards Dinner which was held during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association on Thursday in Springfield.

Thirty-five daily newspapers submitted 916 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2018.

Winners in the 2018 Illinois APME Newspaper Contest:

News Innovator of the Year: The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Division III/Metro

Breaking News: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Shooting of Cmdr. Paul Bauer"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "Sears Files for Bankruptcy"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Mayor Rahm Emanuel Declines 2019 Run."

Spot News Photo: 1, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Children Die in Fire During Sleepover"; 2, Arturo Fernandez, Rockford Register Star, "Daring Rescue"; 3, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Forced Back."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Corina Curry and Derrick Mason, Rockford Register Star, "Gunfire Halts Football Game"; 2, John Dietz, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Quenneville Out, Colliton In for Blackhawks"; 3, Scot Gregor, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Thoughts & Prayers."

Sports Action Photo: 1, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Clearing the Bar"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, Chicago Tribune, "Dunk"; 3, Holly Hart, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Not So Soft."

Feature: 1, Peter Nickeas and E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "Lesson in Loss"; 3, George Pawlaczyk and Beth Hundsdorfer, Belleville News-Democrat, "He Runs Strip Clubs Across the US and Is Also a Cop."

Feature Photo: 1, Justin L. Fowler, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Group Ride"; 2, Zbigniew Bzdak, Chicago Tribune, "Cuisine Nouvelle"; 3, Robin Scholz, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "She's a Mudder."

Sports Feature: 1, Julie Wurth, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "2nd to None"; 2, Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune, "Absence of Answers: The James Jordan Murder."; 3, Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star, "The Accidental Champion."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune, "Cool Celebration"; 2, Robin Scholz, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Thrill of Victory, Agony of Defeat"; 3, Justin L. Fowler, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Team Reaction."

Column or Blog: 1, Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's Transformation"; 2, Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune; 3, Jim Slusher, Arlington Heights Daily Herald.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Steve Rosenbloom, Chicago Tribune; 2, Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Todd Eschman, Belleville News-Democrat.

Portrait/Personality : 1, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Mama Chew"; 2, Rick Danzl, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "In the Spotlight"; 3, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Left Behind."

Business Reporting: 1, Tim Novak, Chicago Sun-Times, "Daley Pension Debacle: Where Did $54 Million Go? "; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Ten Years After the Financial Crisis."

Editorial Writing: 1, Jim Slusher, Arlington Heights Daily Herald; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Kate Schott, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.

Headlines: 1, The (Champaign) News-Gazette; 2, Darel Jevens, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Paul Saltzman, Chicago Sun-Times.

Enterprise Story: 1, Cindy Dampier, Chicago Tribune, "Doctors with Disabilities"; 2, Nara Schoenberg, Chicago Tribune, "Intersex Patients Call for End to Surgeries on Children"; 3, Andy Kravetz, Peoria Journal Star, "Missing Persons."

General News Photo: 1, Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune, "Funeral for Fallen Officer"; 2, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Daughter's Funeral"; 3, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Flag Day."

Enterprise Series: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Profiles in Justice: The Jason Van Dyke Trial"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Unsolved: 75 Shot."

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Nader Issa, Chicago Sun-Times; 2, Tyler LaRiviere, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, Nader Issa, Chicago Sun-Times, "Chaos After Chicago Police Shoot Harith Augustus"; 2, Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune, "Unsolved: The Frustration of Witnessing a Shooting"; 3, Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune, "A Mother's Loss."

Digital Storytelling: 1,Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "A Missing Student Led Police to John Wayne Gacy's Doorstep"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's West Side Burned and Some Neighborhoods Never Recovered."

Best Website: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, The (Champaign) News-Gazette; 3, Peoria Journal Star.

Picture Story: 1, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jalen's Journey"; 2, Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star, "Belvidere North Cheer Champs"; 3, Jessica Gallagher, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Crafting Witches."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune, "Sterigenics."

Public Service: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse"; 2, Lauren FitzPatrick, Chicago Sun-Times, "CPS' Dirty Secret"; 3, Tim Novak, Chicago Sun-Times, "Daley Pension Debacle: Where Did $54 Million Go?"

Photo Sweepstakes: Justin L. Fowler, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Group Ride."

Editorial Sweepstakes: Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Schools Fail to Protect Students from Sexual Abuse."

General Excellence: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Division II/Mid-Sized

Breaking News: 1, Brent Bader, Charles Stanley and Jerrilyn Zavada, The (Ottawa) Times, "Marseilles Prepares for Evacuation"; 2, Decatur Herald & Review, "Taylorville Tornado"; 3, Marilyn Halstead, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Rend Lake Water Crisis."

Spot News Photo: 1, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Gun Problems"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Relief"; 3, Tracey MacLeod, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Tipped."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Sean Hammond, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Gators Earn Shot at 1st State Title"; 2, Mat Mikesell, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Artman Shot at State Track"; 3, Sean Hammond, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Schools Vote to Approve District Plan."

Sports Action Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "State Final TD Dive"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Photo Finish"; 3, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Making the Catch."

Feature: 1, Ali Braboy, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Hungry and Homeless in College"; 2, Ryan Voyles, Decatur Herald & Review, "He Cares About Decatur"; 3, Cynthia Wolf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Will to Survive."

Feature Photo: 1, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Heads Up"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Little Helper"; 3, Jim Bowling, Decatur Herald & Review, "International Mud Day."

Sports Feature: 1, Matt Schuckman, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Life Worth Living"; 2, Brian Hoxsey, The (Ottawa) Times, "Leland's Fries Returns from Head Injury"; 3, Bucky Dent, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Karnes Returns to Sideline After Triple Bypass."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Cooling Off a Hot Pitcher"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Stalled"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "Buzzer Beater."

Column or Blog: 1, Bill Wimbiscus, The (Joliet) Herald-News; 2, Chris Coates, Decatur Herald & Review; 3, Jon Styf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Bucky Dent, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan; 2, Brian Hoxsey, The (Ottawa) Times, "Full-Court Press"; 3, Joe Stevenson, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.

Portrait/Personality: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Finn Schirmer"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Urban Explorers"; 3, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Clare Killman."

Business Reporting: 1, Rebecca Susmarski, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Codes Impede Biz Growth"; 2, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "A Decade of Hurt"; 3, Rebecca Susmarski, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Farmland Buoys Property Value in Region."

Editorial Writing: 1, Eric Olson and Jon Styf, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; 2, Tom Martin, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 3, Jason Lewton and Andrew Drea, The Quincy Herald-Whig.

Headlines: 1, Rusty Schrader, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 2, Michael Penkava, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; 3, Joseph Hosey and Lindsay Gloor, The (Joliet) Herald-News.

Enterprise Story: 1, Robert Connelly, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Death by Numbers"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Ripple Effects of Inter-Family Violence"; 3, Ed Komenda, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "A Candidate's Story."

General News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "Ellis Island Simulation"; 2, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Moment in the Sun"; 3, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Worship Behind Bars."

Enterprise Series: 1, Decatur Herald & Review, "Safety on the Small Farm"; 2, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Undocumented Immigrant Next Door"; 3, K. Janis Esch, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "SIU: A Critical Juncture."

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Jay Redfern and Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, "McHenry County Sports"; 3, LaSalle News-Tribune.

Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Holy Family Olympic Games"; 2, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Car in World Buffet"; 3, Brett Herrmann and Scott Anderson, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Spring Valley Bridge Demo."

Digital Storytelling: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "An Active Semester"; 2, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Obscure and Out-of-the-Way."

Best Website: 1, Nathan Woodside, The (Alton) Telegraph; 2, The Quincy Herald-Whig; 3, Jay Redfern, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.

Picture Story: 1, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Queen of Hearts Drawing"; 2, Alex T. Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "First Hunt"; 3, Isaac Smith, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Tent Revival."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Public Housing Issues in Southern Illinois"; 2, David Guiliani, The Daily Journal, Kankakee, "Money Down the Drain"; 3, Decatur Herald & Review.

Public Service: 1, Tom Loewy, Tom Martin and Matt Koester, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "School District Plan"; 2, K. Janis Esch and Gabriel Neely-Streit, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Southern Illinois University Controversy"; 3, Sarah Freishtat, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "Mayor's Campaign Donors Tied to City Contracts."

Photo Sweepstakes: Matthew Apgar, The (Crystal-Lake) Northwest Herald, "State Final TD Dive."

Editorial Sweepstakes: Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Public Housing Issues in Southern Illinois."

General Excellence: 1, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan; 2, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald; 3, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.

Division I/Smallest

Breaking News: 1, Holly Kee and John Homan, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Water Line Break Shuts Off Water to 60 Communities"; 2, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Neighbors Save Man from Fire"; 3, Travis DeNeal, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Saline County Cleans Up After Tornado."

Spot News Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Cement Truck Rollover"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Firefighter Sprays Attic"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Police Standoff."

Sports Breaking News: 1, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "State Toppers"; 2, Justin Walker, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Champions"; 3, Jake Bartelson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Lopez Wins State Title."

Sports Action Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Bubble Backstroke"; 2, Michael ("Spyder") Dann, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Catcher Hangs On"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Over the Top."

Feature: 1, Mary Wicoff, Danville Commercial-News, "Remembering Jerry"; 2, Holly Kee, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "The Story Never Told"; 3, Kaitlin Cordes, Effingham Daily News, "Learning to Hunt."

Feature Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Icy Walk"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Heron Finds Dinner"; 3, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Fun with Dad."

Sports Feature: 1, Josh Tolentino, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Tyler's Dream Day"; 2, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "Making History"; 3, Marvin Holman, Danville Commercial-News, "Vision Realized."

Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, Naperville Sun, "Sisters Celebrate"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Happy Head Coach"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, Naperville Sun, "Soccer State Champs."

Column or Blog: 1, Timothy O'Neill, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, "Criminal Procedure"; 2, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "From the GM's Desk"; 3, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Sports Column or Blog: 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Portrait/Personality: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Killers Stare"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Basketball"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Volleyball Player."

Business Reporting: 1, Christopher Heimerman, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "McCabe's Business Reporting"; 2, Kaitlin Cordes, Effingham Daily News, "Cancer and Cannabis"; 3, Lindsay Gloor, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Epiphany Amid the Junk."

Editorial Writing: 1, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News; 2, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 3, Wally Haas, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard.

Headlines: 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Marc Karlinsky, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.

Enterprise Story: 1, Sarah Mansur, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, "Not Getting the Green Light"; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "IHSA Helps Combat Referee Scarcity"; 3, Cathy Griffith, Effingham Daily News, "Memories of Willow Long."

General News Photo: 1, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Shooting Anniversary"; 2, Mark Busch, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Petrie Guilty."

Enterprise Series: 1, Jennifer Bailey, Danville Commercial-News; 2, Effingham Daily News.

Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Erin Hegarty, Naperville Sun; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.

Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 2, Eddie Carifio and Kaleb Carter, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Huskiewire"; 3, Eddie Carifio and Kaleb Carter, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Daily Chronicle Preps."

Best Website: 1, Emma Zelewsky and Tanya Meyer, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin; 2, Effingham Daily News.

Investigative Reporting: 1, Rafael Guerrero, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "U46 Travel and Conference Spending"; 2, Graham Milldrum, Effingham Daily News, "Jail Suicide"; 3, Kelsey Rettke, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Voter Turnout."

Public Service: 1, Drew Zimmerman and Kelsey Rettke, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "DeKalb Student Residency Checks"; 2, Graham Milldrum and Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News, "Seizing Assets"; 3, Katie Finlon, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Wind Ordinance."

Photo Sweepstakes: Brian O'Mahoney, Naperville Sun, "Sisters Celebrate."

Editorial Sweepstakes: Drew Zimmerman and Kelsey Rettke, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "DeKalb Student Residency Checks."

General Excellence: 1, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Effingham Daily News; 3, Danville Commercial-News.

